Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a neutral rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Hiscox stock opened at $13.81 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.78. Hiscox has a twelve month low of $8.04 and a twelve month high of $17.73.

Hiscox Company Profile

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

