Jefferies Financial Group Lowers OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) (TSE:OGI) Price Target to C$3.48

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) (TSE:OGI) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to C$3.48 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 59.63% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on OGI. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Eight Capital lowered their target price on shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from C$3.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James raised shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Haywood Securities lowered their target price on shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.40.

Shares of TSE:OGI opened at C$2.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.93 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.73. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.35 and a 12 month high of C$3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$506.00 million and a P/E ratio of -2.37.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) (TSE:OGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$20.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

About OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO)

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

