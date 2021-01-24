Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $650.00 price objective on the Internet television network’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q1 2021 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.13 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Netflix from $573.00 to $591.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Netflix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Netflix from $470.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $670.00 target price on Netflix and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $575.00.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $565.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $516.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $503.83. The stock has a market cap of $249.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix has a 1 year low of $290.25 and a 1 year high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,602.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total value of $9,881,368.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 461,042 shares of company stock worth $241,770,048 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 3.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,531,546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,765,879,000 after purchasing an additional 125,297 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth about $1,654,518,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Netflix by 4.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,008,483 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,504,333,000 after acquiring an additional 140,674 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth about $1,024,473,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 2.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,950,745 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $975,432,000 after acquiring an additional 50,016 shares during the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

