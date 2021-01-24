John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

WDGJF has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets lowered John Wood Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered John Wood Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered John Wood Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Investec lowered John Wood Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, HSBC lowered John Wood Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. John Wood Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

WDGJF stock opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. John Wood Group has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $5.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.28.

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project management, engineering, consulting, and technical services to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

