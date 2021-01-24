Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Johnson Matthey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS JMPLY opened at $82.31 on Wednesday. Johnson Matthey has a 52 week low of $39.70 and a 52 week high of $83.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.59.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

