JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) a $80.00 Price Target

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) received a $80.00 price objective from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the chip maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.19% from the stock’s previous close.

INTC has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. DZ Bank upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.34.

Shares of INTC opened at $56.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The company has a market cap of $232.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,290.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 39.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,740,598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197,324 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 400.5% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 2,012 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 7.8% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 32,884 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.4% during the third quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,359 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 7.4% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 907,658 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $46,998,000 after purchasing an additional 62,810 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

