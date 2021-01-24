JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Antofagasta plc (ANTO.L) (LON:ANTO) Price Target to GBX 1,080

Antofagasta plc (ANTO.L) (LON:ANTO) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,170 ($15.29) to GBX 1,080 ($14.11) in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Antofagasta plc (ANTO.L) to GBX 1,335 ($17.44) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Antofagasta plc (ANTO.L) has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 998 ($13.04).

ANTO stock opened at GBX 1,504.50 ($19.66) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £14.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,472.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,172.88. Antofagasta plc has a one year low of GBX 575 ($7.51) and a one year high of GBX 1,616.50 ($21.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.47, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Antofagasta plc (ANTO.L) Company Profile

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

