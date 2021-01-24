JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target to $550.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $440.00 to $550.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SIVB. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $350.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Stephens began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Monday, November 16th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $445.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $480.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $127.39 and a 52 week high of $497.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $393.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.73.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, major shareholder Financial Group Svb sold 597,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $15,259,939.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John China sold 3,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,196,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,847,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 605,856 shares of company stock valued at $17,831,178. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ninety One North America Inc. bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,288,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 18,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Mathes Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 682.8% during the 4th quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 8,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 7,340 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

