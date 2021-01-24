JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) (LON:RMG) Price Target to GBX 568

Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) (LON:RMG) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 568 ($7.42) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

RMG has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 550 ($7.19) in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 320 ($4.18) in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 260.17 ($3.40).

Shares of Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) stock opened at GBX 416.40 ($5.44) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 349.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 255.75. The stock has a market cap of £4.16 billion and a PE ratio of 189.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.44. Royal Mail plc has a 12 month low of GBX 118.86 ($1.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 421.30 ($5.50).

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

