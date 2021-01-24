JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a sell rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Peel Hunt cut shares of Antofagasta from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Antofagasta presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:ANFGF opened at $20.70 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.47. Antofagasta has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $21.75.

About Antofagasta

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

