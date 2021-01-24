Juggernaut Price Up 3.2% This Week (JGN)

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 24th. Juggernaut has a market capitalization of $923,850.67 and $105,616.00 worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Juggernaut token can now be purchased for $0.0895 or 0.00000272 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Juggernaut has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Juggernaut

Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,325,000 tokens. Juggernaut’s official message board is medium.com/juggernaut-defi. Juggernaut’s official website is jgndefi.com.

Juggernaut Token Trading

Juggernaut can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juggernaut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Juggernaut using one of the exchanges listed above.

