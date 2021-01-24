Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

JBAXY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Julius Bär Gruppe stock opened at $12.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.92. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 1-year low of $4.92 and a 1-year high of $12.63.

About Julius Bär Gruppe

Julius BÃ¤r Gruppe AG provides private banking products and services to private clients worldwide. Its wealth management solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

