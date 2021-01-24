Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) will post $1.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.20 billion. Juniper Networks posted sales of $1.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full year sales of $4.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.41 billion to $4.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.46 billion to $4.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Juniper Networks.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 8.30%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Juniper Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet raised Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.84.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $220,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 40,185 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 15.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 198,650 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,280,000 after buying an additional 26,313 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,881 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 16,880 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,556 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,731 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 20,886 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JNPR traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $25.04. The stock had a trading volume of 5,057,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,866,598. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.89. Juniper Networks has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

