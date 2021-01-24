Jupiter Fund Management Plc (JUP.L) (LON:JUP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Jupiter Fund Management Plc (JUP.L) (LON:JUP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 259.14 ($3.39).

JUP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management Plc (JUP.L) from GBX 249 ($3.25) to GBX 348 ($4.55) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management Plc (JUP.L) from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get Jupiter Fund Management Plc (JUP.L) alerts:

In other Jupiter Fund Management Plc (JUP.L) news, insider Karl Sternberg purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 243 ($3.17) per share, for a total transaction of £24,300 ($31,748.11).

JUP stock traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 299.40 ($3.91). 446,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,977. Jupiter Fund Management Plc has a one year low of GBX 161.65 ($2.11) and a one year high of GBX 437.80 ($5.72). The stock has a market cap of £1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 284.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 244.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (JUP.L) Company Profile

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Fund Management Plc (JUP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Fund Management Plc (JUP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.