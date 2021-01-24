JustInvest LLC Acquires Shares of 641 Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 641 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 113.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 740,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,229,000 after buying an additional 393,772 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1,042.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 421,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,072,000 after buying an additional 384,179 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,547,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,634,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,615,386,000 after buying an additional 74,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 9.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 504,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,003,000 after buying an additional 41,746 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TYL stock opened at $424.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $435.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $385.34. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $247.22 and a 1-year high of $466.21.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $285.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.07 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total value of $4,122,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,947 shares in the company, valued at $31,311,429.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 6,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.01, for a total value of $2,855,629.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,836 shares in the company, valued at $21,287,498.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,341 shares of company stock worth $31,422,329. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.00.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

