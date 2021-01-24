JustInvest LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 163.4% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 616.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PPG shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.42.

In other news, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $518,441.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,481.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $137.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.78. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.77 and a 1 year high of $153.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

