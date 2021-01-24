JustInvest LLC Buys 2,390 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KDP. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 350.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. 37.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.30 per share, with a total value of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,242,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 40,000,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $1,132,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,218,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,345,575,710.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on KDP. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Shares of KDP opened at $31.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.99. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.98 and a 12-month high of $32.24.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

