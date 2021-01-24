JustInvest LLC Buys 448 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CNQ shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.21.

CNQ opened at $24.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.61 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $30.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.20.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were given a $0.3236 dividend. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 57.71%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

