JustInvest LLC Grows Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 37,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in MetLife by 21.9% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in MetLife by 1.9% in the third quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in MetLife by 3.8% in the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.18.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $50.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $53.28. The company has a market capitalization of $45.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.81.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

MetLife announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

