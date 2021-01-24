JustInvest LLC Invests $298,000 in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the third quarter worth $370,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 16.2% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 431.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 29.6% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Snap by 138.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 409,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,690,000 after buying an additional 237,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNAP opened at $53.57 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $57.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The company has a market capitalization of $79.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.43 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.87.

In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 89,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total transaction of $3,538,323.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,898,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,352,655.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 50,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $2,637,951.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,793,563 shares in the company, valued at $93,121,790.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 533,831 shares of company stock worth $23,271,105 over the last quarter.

SNAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Snap from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Moffett Nathanson raised Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Snap from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Snap from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Snap from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.89.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

