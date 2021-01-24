JustInvest LLC Makes New Investment in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in KLA by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 21,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,581,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of KLA by 29.1% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 50,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,775,000 after acquiring an additional 11,385 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 68.3% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 134.7% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 66,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,925,000 after acquiring an additional 38,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of KLA by 5.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $806,383.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,448.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLAC stock opened at $305.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $271.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $47.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $110.19 and a 52-week high of $317.60.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.26. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on KLA from $224.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Argus raised their target price on KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on KLA from $205.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $308.00 price target (up previously from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.16.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

