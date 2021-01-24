JustInvest LLC Purchases 2,458 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 401.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of NetEase by 512.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the third quarter worth $91,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the third quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of NetEase by 151.2% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $116.76 on Friday. NetEase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.17 and a 1 year high of $117.56. The stock has a market cap of $74.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a PEG ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.65.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $5.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $5.09. NetEase had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTES. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on NetEase from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on NetEase in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on NetEase from $112.60 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.78.

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

