JustInvest LLC Raises Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in The Hershey by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hershey by 26.5% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of The Hershey by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hershey by 5.4% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of The Hershey by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hershey alerts:

NYSE:HSY opened at $148.20 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $109.88 and a one year high of $161.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.14. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of The Hershey in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of The Hershey in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.25.

In other The Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total value of $42,105.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,451.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.40, for a total transaction of $368,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,601,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,778 shares of company stock worth $1,139,781 in the last three months. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Read More: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.