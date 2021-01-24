JustInvest LLC Takes $328,000 Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,868,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,534 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 16.0% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 13,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 112.4% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 5,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 4.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,511,000 after buying an additional 13,285 shares during the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $88.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.94. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $95.11. The firm has a market cap of $46.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

MNST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.05.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.