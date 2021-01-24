JustInvest LLC Trims Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

JustInvest LLC lessened its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,256 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,529 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,485,876 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,128,000 after buying an additional 689,685 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,964,614 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $814,357,000 after purchasing an additional 507,472 shares during the period. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the third quarter worth about $16,966,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 56.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,056,044 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,749,000 after purchasing an additional 380,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,226,217 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,755,000 after purchasing an additional 348,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

GSK stock opened at $38.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $31.43 and a twelve month high of $48.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.27 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. Research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.4959 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 64.35%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GSK shares. Liberum Capital raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

