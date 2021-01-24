Keep4r (KP4R) Market Cap Achieves $883,334.40

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Keep4r token can currently be purchased for approximately $11.96 or 0.00038424 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Keep4r has traded up 4.7% against the dollar. Keep4r has a total market capitalization of $883,334.40 and $117,457.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003218 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00056267 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.59 or 0.00130366 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00077191 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.65 or 0.00297562 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00072549 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00039963 BTC.

About Keep4r

Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,831 tokens. Keep4r’s official website is kp4r.network/#.

Keep4r Token Trading

Keep4r can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep4r should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Keep4r using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

