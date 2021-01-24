Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) PT Raised to $37.00 at Morgan Stanley

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 8.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on KMT. KeyCorp cut Kennametal from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Kennametal from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Kennametal from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Get Kennametal alerts:

NYSE KMT opened at $40.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.60. Kennametal has a 52-week low of $14.45 and a 52-week high of $41.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.49, a P/E/G ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $400.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.29 million. Kennametal had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kennametal will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 12.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 361,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,474,000 after buying an additional 39,931 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Kennametal during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Kennametal by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 221,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 21,502 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Kennametal in the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Kennametal by 22.1% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.