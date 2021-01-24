Kenneth E. Shipley Sells 11,182 Shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) CEO Kenneth E. Shipley sold 11,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $172,761.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,110,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,050,782.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:LEGH opened at $15.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.59 million, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.09. Legacy Housing Co. has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $16.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.51.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $43.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Legacy Housing during the first quarter worth $46,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 48.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 40.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 13,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Legacy Housing from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Legacy Housing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

