Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €10.50 Price Target for ADVA Optical Networking SE (ADV.F) (ETR:ADV)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.50 ($12.35) target price on ADVA Optical Networking SE (ADV.F) (ETR:ADV) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR:ADV opened at €9.15 ($10.76) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €7.40 and a 200 day moving average price of €6.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.21. The company has a market capitalization of $459.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.16. ADVA Optical Networking SE has a 12-month low of €3.89 ($4.57) and a 12-month high of €9.00 ($10.59).

About ADVA Optical Networking SE (ADV.F)

ADVA Optical Networking SE develops, manufactures, and sells optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; and network virtualization products comprising ensemble connectors, orchestrators, and harmony ecosystems, as well as operates ensemble virtualization director, a management platform for the creation and deployment of virtualized services.

