Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $154.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KRYAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kerry Group in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kerry Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Kerry Group stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $140.52. 5,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,708. The stock has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.83 and its 200 day moving average is $135.42. Kerry Group has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $152.75.

Kerry Group Company Profile

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

