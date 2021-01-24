Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 61.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 143,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,508 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 66,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 29,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 13,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.48 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $22.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.45.

