Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $3.30 Million Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 16,096.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,049 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1,666.7% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 69.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 56 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $680.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $736.06.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total value of $8,466,200.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.28, for a total value of $4,291,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,786,983.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $744.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.75, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $792.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $722.79. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $360.50 and a 12 month high of $826.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

