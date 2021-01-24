Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $3.85 Million Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 248.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 69,193 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $3,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 981 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

NYSE:KKR opened at $40.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.96. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $41.74. The company has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $573.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.79 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 20,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $2,214,555,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 145,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $5,404,672.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 156,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,212.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,370,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,442,672 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

