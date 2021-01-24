Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $355.74 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,660,343 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 727,112 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 4.1% of Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $355,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 279.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $77,875,836,000 after acquiring an additional 495,180,468 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 283.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,431,530,000 after acquiring an additional 92,101,156 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 296.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,114,176,000 after acquiring an additional 58,823,499 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 290.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after acquiring an additional 50,340,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 301.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,313,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,679,765,000 after acquiring an additional 49,792,917 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Cowen upped their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Apple from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.23.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $139.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.66, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.68 and a 200 day moving average of $116.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $139.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

