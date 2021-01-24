Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $4.03 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 42.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 75,859 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,491 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UBER. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 221.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 804 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $2,271,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,351,881.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $10,888,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,044,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,869,493.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,369,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,423,860 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.09.

NYSE UBER opened at $54.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $60.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.79 billion, a PE ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 1.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

