Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $3.40 Million in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 119,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 110,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 117.7% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 46,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 24,907 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the third quarter worth about $332,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the third quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March in the third quarter worth approximately $2,298,000.

Shares of PMAR stock opened at $28.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.80. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March has a fifty-two week low of $20.27 and a fifty-two week high of $28.62.

