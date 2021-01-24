Kestra Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,116 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 19,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 417.1% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 6,135 shares during the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $17,984,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Dollar General by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 40,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,446,000 after buying an additional 15,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Dollar General by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.92.

DG stock opened at $206.21 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $225.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $211.31 and a 200-day moving average of $206.27.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 21.40%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

