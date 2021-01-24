Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 10,461 Shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,461 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF were worth $4,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,551,000 after acquiring an additional 16,180 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 70,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 12,112 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 20.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 817,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,548,000 after acquiring an additional 138,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 126.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,677,000 after acquiring an additional 98,675 shares during the last quarter.

PSK stock opened at $43.77 on Friday. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $44.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.54.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF Company Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

