Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 9,324 Shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 73,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,324 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF were worth $4,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DEF. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $132,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 74.9% in the third quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 82.3% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 8,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 50.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $2,117,000.

Get Invesco Defensive Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of DEF opened at $59.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.04 and a 200 day moving average of $56.53. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $37.01 and a 52-week high of $60.13.

Invesco Defensive Equity ETF Profile

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

Read More: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Defensive Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Defensive Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.