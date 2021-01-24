Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 35,000 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $4,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FDIS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $346,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $97,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $205,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FDIS opened at $76.21 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a one year low of $31.21 and a one year high of $76.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.33.

Further Reading: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.