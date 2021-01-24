Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Decreases Stake in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its position in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 173,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 36,995 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Oxford Lane Capital were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OXLC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 185,115 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 53,787 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 237,428 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $1,027,000.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

NASDAQ OXLC opened at $6.54 on Friday. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $9.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.74.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.10 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.39%.

Oxford Lane Capital Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.