Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $728,000 Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 167.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,976 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 156.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,387,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677,541 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 229.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,970,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,448,000 after buying an additional 2,067,889 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 58.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,234,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,821,000 after buying an additional 1,568,054 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 52.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,926,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,820,000 after buying an additional 1,348,690 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 213,793.4% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,135,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,941,000 after buying an additional 1,135,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $94.43 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.51 and a fifty-two week high of $95.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Benchmark raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.86.

In other news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 75,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $5,918,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,055,750 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Featured Article: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.