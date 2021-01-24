Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of The Allstate by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its stake in shares of The Allstate by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 57,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $552,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Allstate by 8.8% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 70,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in The Allstate by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $110.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $125.92.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.44 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on The Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.57.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

