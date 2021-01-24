Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 572 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Linde by 1,633.3% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Linde by 714.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

In other news, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $6,119,118.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 117,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,964,487.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total value of $14,722,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,416,307.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde stock opened at $251.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $131.99 billion, a PE ratio of 59.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.76. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $146.71 and a 12 month high of $274.58.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

LIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. HSBC upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Linde from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.00.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

See Also: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.