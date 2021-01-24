Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,982 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 769 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in VMware by 18,554.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in VMware by 525.0% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in shares of VMware by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 44,207 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $6,200,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of VMware by 880.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares during the period. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $134.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.00 and a twelve month high of $163.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $2,341,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,360,009.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $373,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,685,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of VMware from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of VMware from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.58.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

