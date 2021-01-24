Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 1,173 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 286,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,741,000 after purchasing an additional 11,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $563,000.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.51 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $110.22 and a 1-year high of $112.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.61.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.