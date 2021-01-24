KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target Raised to $20.00

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup began coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush downgraded KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.03.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $18.20 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $20.24. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.92.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $261,865.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,566.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp by 305.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in KeyCorp by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

