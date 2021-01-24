KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) PT Raised to $22.00 at Wedbush

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.88% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities cut their target price on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.03.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Shares of KEY opened at $18.20 on Friday. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.84 and a 200 day moving average of $13.92. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $261,865.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,566.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 305.7% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 126.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 33.3% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.