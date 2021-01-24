Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) PT Raised to $175.00

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.55.

KEYS opened at $145.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.87. Keysight Technologies has a 1-year low of $77.93 and a 1-year high of $151.16. The company has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 18th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total value of $279,653.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,102,552.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John C. Skinner sold 6,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total transaction of $708,278.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,395 shares in the company, valued at $3,699,900.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,685 shares of company stock valued at $20,281,968 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth about $30,000. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

