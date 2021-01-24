Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Plans Dividend of $0.27

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) announced a dividend on Saturday, January 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of 0.265 per share by the energy company on Monday, February 8th. This represents a yield of 11.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th.

Kimbell Royalty Partners has increased its dividend payment by 3.6% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE KRP opened at $8.74 on Friday. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $15.63. The firm has a market cap of $522.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, Director Mitch S. Wynne sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total transaction of $128,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 133,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,307.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KRP. Raymond James lifted their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Kimbell Royalty Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.78.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 8.9 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

